Japanese Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Monday and the safe-haven yen weakened following the positive cues from Wall Street Friday amid optimism that the U.S. and China have made progress toward finalizing a "phase one" trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 54.02 points or 0.24 percent to 22,853.83, after rising to a high of 22,891.62 earlier. Japanese stocks closed at a fresh one-year high on Friday.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 2 percent and Advantest is adding more than 1 percent. Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is rising almost 1 percent and Toyota Motor is up 0.2 percent.

The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker safe-haven yen. Sony is rising more than 1 percent and Panasonic is adding almost 1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 1 percent and Canon is down 0.2 percent.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is adding 0.3 percent, while Fast Retailing is lower by 0.2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is advancing almost 1 percent and japan Petroleum is higher by 0.7 percent.

Among the worst performers, Taisei Corp. is losing almost 3 percent.

In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.5 percent on year in September, in line with expectations and unchanged from the August reading following a downward revision from 0.6 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday after a statement from the U.S. Trade Representative's office said the U.S. and China have made progress toward finalizing a phase one trade deal. The statement was released by the USTR following a phone call between U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. The upbeat comments about the trade talks added to the positive sentiment seen in reaction to the latest batch of corporate earnings results.

The Dow climbed 152.53 points or 0.6 percent to 26,958.06, the Nasdaq advanced 57.32 points or 0.7 percent to 8,243.12 and the S&P 500 rose 12.26 points or 0.4 percent to 3,022.55.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the uptrend and edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

Crude oil prices closed moderately higher on Friday. WTI crude for December delivery rose $0.43 to $56.66 a barrel, ending the session at its best closing level in a month.

