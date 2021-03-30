Japanese Market Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is lower on Wednesday after two sessions of gains, with the benchmark Nikkei index hovering around the 29,200 level, following negative cues overnight from Wall Street on bond yield concerns and sliding oil prices. According to media reports, the weekly number of newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Japan has exceeded 10,000 for the first time in six weeks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 223.86 points or 0.76 percent to 29,208.84, after hitting a low of 29,165.52 earlier. Japanese stocks reversed an early slide to end modestly higher on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging down 0.5 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is down almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 1 percent and Toyota is up almost 3 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.1 percent and Screen Holdings is adding more than 1 percent, while Advantest is down almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining almost 4 percent.

Among the major exporters, Panasonic is down more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are declining almost 1 percent each, while Sony is gaining more than 3 percent.

Among the other major gainers, CyberAgent is adding more than 3 percent and M3 is gaining more than 2 percent. Nissan Motor, Recruit Holdings, NEC and Casio Computer are up almost 2 percent each.

Conversely, Nikon and Shinsei Bank are losing more than 4 percent each, while JCG Holdings and Aeon are down more than 3 percent each. Seiko Epson, Alps Alpine, Taiyo Yuden, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, KDDI, Minebea Mitsumi, Nippon Paper and Nitto Denko are all declining almost 3 percent each. In economic news, Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday. That was shy of expectations for a fall of 1.2 percent following the 4.3 percent jump in January. On a yearly basis, industrial production shed 2.6 percent - roughly in line with expectations - after sinking 5.2 percent in the previous month.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 110 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks regained ground over the course of the trading day on Tuesday after coming under pressure early in the session. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels of the day but still closed in negative territory.

The Dow slid 104.41 points or 0.3 percent to 33,066.96, giving back ground after ending the previous session at a record closing high. The Nasdaq edged down 14.25 points or 0.1 percent to 13,045.39 and the S&P 500 fell 12.54 points or 0.3 percent to 3,958.55.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index surged up by 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday after shipping traffic resumed through the Suez Canal. Traders were also weighing the impact of a surge in coronavirus cases and extended lockdown measures in Europe on near-term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May fell $1.01 or 1.6 percent at $60.55 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.