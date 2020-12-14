Japanese Market Loses

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Tuesday following the mixed cues from Wall Street as optimism about coronavirus vaccines was offset by concerns about the impact of new lockdown measures due to the surging coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's announcement that the 'Go To Travel' domestic tourism campaign will be suspended nationwide from December 28 to January 11 also dampened sentiment. The announcement comes amid record-breaking coronavirus cases emerging in Japan almost daily since late October.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 69.44 points or 0.26 percent to 26,663.00, after touching a low of 26,634.74 earlier. The Japanese market closed higher on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is lower by 0.3 percent and Fast Retailing is edging down 0.1 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is declining more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is down almost 1 percent.

The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is advancing almost 1 percent and Sony is adding 0.2 percent, while Canon and Panasonic are down 0.2 percent each.

Among automakers, Toyota is lower by 0.3 percent, while Honda is adding 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are declining 0.5 percent each.

The Nikkei reported that Toshiba Corp. and Fuji Electric will invest $1.9 billion to increase the output of power-saving chips used in electric vehicles. Shares of Toshiba are advancing more than 1 percent and Fuji Electric is rising 0.4 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Toho Co. is rising almost 4 percent, while Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Konica Minolta are higher by almost 3 percent each. Conversely, ANA Holdings is losing almost 7 percent, while Sumco Corp. and Ricoh Co. are lower by almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 104 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move to the upside in early trading on Monday, but gave back ground over the course of the session to close mixed once again. The vaccine news contributed to the initial strength on Wall Street along with continued optimism about a new fiscal stimulus bill, with a report from Reuters detailing efforts to pass a previously unveiled $908 billion bipartisan relief plan. The pullback came amid concerns about the impact of new lockdown measures as the coronavirus death toll in the U.S. reached 300,000.

While the Nasdaq rose 62.17 points or 0.5 percent to 12,440.04, the Dow slid 184.82 points or 0.6 percent to 29,861.55 and the S&P 500 fell 15.97 points or 0.4 percent to 3,647.49.

The major European markets also finished mixed on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Crude oil prices closed at a nine-month high on Monday amid hopes the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine will help revive the economy and result in increased energy demand. WTI crude for January delivery climbed $0.42 or about 0.9 percent to $46.99 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.