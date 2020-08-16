Japanese Market Loses

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Monday following the lackluster cues from Wall Street Friday and as investors digested data that showed the Japanese economy contracted by more than expected in the second quarter.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 154.32 points or 0.66 percent to 23,135.04, after touching a low of 23,087.63 earlier. The Japanese market closed slightly higher on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 3 percent and Fast Retailing is declining almost 1 percent.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Canon is declining 0.4 percent, while Sony and Mitsubishi Electric are down 0.2 percent each. Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is lower by more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is down 0.3 percent. In the financial sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.2 percent each.

Among automakers, Honda Motor is advancing more than 1 percent and Toyota is rising 0.4 percent.

In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is higher by almost 1 percent, while Inpex is lower by 0.2 percent after crude oil prices edged lower on Friday.

Among the other major gainers, Nissan Motor is rising more than 2 percent, Z Holdings is higher by 2 percent and Suzuki Motor is advancing almost 2 percent.

Conversely, Nippon Light Metal Holdings, Citizen Watch and Dentsu Group are all losing more than 3 percent each, while Chughai Pharmaceutical is lower by almost 3 percent.

In economic news, the Cabinet Office said on Monday's preliminary report that Japan's gross domestic product or GDP plummeted an annualized 27.8 percent on year in the second quarter of 2020. That missed expectations for a decline of 27.2 percent following the 2.2 percent drop in the previous three months.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 106 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed little changed in a choppy session on Friday as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets. With earnings season largely in the rear-view mirror and talks about a new coronavirus relief bill at a stalemate, traders may be unsure about the next catalyst to drive the markets. Traders were also digesting a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Commerce Department showing retail sales jumped by less than expected in July amid a pullback in auto sales.

While the Dow inched up 34.30 points or 0.1 percent to 27,931.02, the Nasdaq dipped 23.20 points or 0.2 percent to 11,019.30 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.58 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 3,372.85.

The major European markets all moved to the downside on Friday. While the German DAX Index slid by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both slumped by 1.6 percent.

Crude oil prices trimmed losses on Friday despite retail sales and industrial production numbers for July continuing to point to weak recovery in China. WTI crude futures dipped $0.23 to $43.01 a barrel.

