Japanese Market Loses

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Tuesday following the mostly negative cues overnight from Wall Street amid worries about the rising number of coronavirus cases worldwide and U.S.-China tensions. California Governor Gavin Newsom has rolled back the state's reopening following a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 148.57 points or 0.65 perent to 22,636.17, after falling to a low of 22,598.21 earlier. Japanese shares hit a one-month high on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is declining more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is lower by almost 2 percent.

The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Sony is lower by almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.4 percent, while Canon is advancing more than 1 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.6 percent.

In the financial sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.6 percent.

Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.3 percent and Honda is up 0.2 percent and In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are declining more than 1 percent each.

In the oil sector, Inpex is down more than 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum is advancing almost 1 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Toho Zinc is rising more than 4 percent and Pacific Metals is higher by more than 3 percent. Sumitomo Metal Mining, Tokuyama Corp. and Nissan Chemical are advancing more than 2 percent each.

Conversely, Keisei Electric Railway is losing more than 3 percent, while Casio Computer Co., West Japan Railway, Tokyu Corp and Marui Group are lower by more than 2 percent each.

In economic news, Japan will provide final May numbers for industrial production today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks gave back early gains and closed mostly lower on Monday as California Governor Gavin Newsom rolled back the state's reopening following a recent spike in coronavirus cases. A sharp pullback by the Nasdaq came as tech giants like Netflix, Amazon and Facebook showed substantial downturns after reaching new record intraday highs.

After jumping by as much as 2 percent, the Nasdaq plunged 226.60 points or 2.1 percent to 10,390.84, and the S&P 500 slumped 29.82 points or 0.9 percent to 3,155.22. The Dow inched up 10.50 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,085.80.

Meanwhile, the major European markets showed strong moves to the upside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index shot up by 1.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both jumped by 1.3 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday as concerns about the energy demand outlook resurfaced amid worries about rising new coronavirus cases over the weekend. WTI crude oil for August delivery fell $0.45 or 1.1 percent to $40.10 a barrel.

