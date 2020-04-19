Japanese Market Loses

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Monday despite the gains on Wall Street Friday. Investors digested data that showed Japan's trade surplus for March declined more than expected as the coronavirus woes hit the country's exports to major trading partners.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 191.96 points or 0.96 percent to 19,705.30 after touching a low of 19,611.79 in early trades. Japanese shares closed sharply higher on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is rising more than 3 percent, while Fast Retailing is declining almost 2 percent.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic and Canon are declining almost 1 percent each, while Sony is down 0.3 percent. Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.4 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is rising almost 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is edging down 0.1 percent. Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are lower by almost 1 percent each.

In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum declining 0.6 percent and Inpex is edging down 0.1 percent after crude oil prices lost more than 8 percent on Friday.

Among the other major gainers, Taiheiyo Cement is rising more than 3 percent and IHI Corp. is higher by more than 2 percent.

Conversely, Citizen Watch and Comsys Holdings are losing 3 percent each, while Japan Steel Works, Nissan Chemical and Kyowa Kirin are lower by almost 3 percent each.

On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 4.946 billion yen in March. That was well shy of forecasts for 459.9 billion yen and down sharply from the 1,109.8 billion yen surplus in February.

Exports tumbled 11.7 percent on year to 6.357 trillion yen - missing estimates for a fall of 9.4 percent following the 1.0 percent drop in the previous month. Imports sank an annual 5.0 percent to 6.352 trillion yen versus expectations for a decline of 8.7 percent following the 14.0 percent slide a month earlier.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 107 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks extended gains on Friday from the previous session following a report of promising early data related to a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences. Traders also reacted positively to President Donald Trump's plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy and shrugged off a Conference Board report showing its index of leading U.S. economic indicators registered the largest decline in its 60-year history in the month of March.

The Dow soared 704.81 points or 3 percent to 24,242.49, the Nasdaq jumped 117.78 points or 1.4 percent to 8,650.14 and the S&P 500 spiked 75.01 points or 2.7 percent to 2,874.56.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the upside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 3.4 percent, the German DAX Index soared by 3.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 2.8 percent.

Crude oil prices plummeted to their lowest levels since January 2002 on Friday, as huge crude stockpile and continued concerns about the outlook for near to medium-term energy demand weighed heavily on the commodity. WTI crude for May delivery tumbled $1.60 or a little over 8 percent to $18.27 a barrel.

