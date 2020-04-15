Japanese Market Loses

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Thursday following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street as weak U.S. economic data and corporate earnings results highlighted the damaging economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 277.99 points or 1.42 percent to 19,272.10, after touching a low of 19,154.41 in early trades. Japanese shares closed lower on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is edging up 0.1 percent, while Fast Retailing is declining more than 1 percent.

The major exporters are lower despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is lower by almost 4 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 3 percent, Canon is declining more than 2 percent and Sony is down more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is lower by more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is down more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is losing almost 4 percent and Toyota is declining more than 2 percent.

In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is edging up 0.1 percent and Inpex is down 0.3 percent after crude oil prices plummeted to over 18-year lows overnight.

Among the worst performers, Mitsui E&S Holdings is losing more than 6 percent and Sumitomo Realty & Development is falling by almost 6 percent. Shinsei Bank and Fukuoka Financial are lower by more than 5 percent each.

On the economic front, Japan will provide March figures for condominium sales today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 107 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks climbed off their worst levels, but still closed sharply lower on Wednesday as the latest earnings and economic news reminded investors of the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Before the start of trading, financial giants Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup all reported sharply lower first quarter earnings. Adding to the negative sentiment, the Commerce Department released a report showing a sharp decline in U.S. retail sales in the month of March.

The Dow plunged 445.41 points or 1.9 percent to 23,504.35, the Nasdaq tumbled 122.56 points or 1.4 percent to 8,393.18 and the S&P 500 plummeted 62.70 points or 2.2 percent to 2,783.36.

The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plummeted by 3.3 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX plunged by 3.8 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures plummeted to over 18-year lows on Wednesday as mounting worries about excess supply and concerns over imminent drop in energy demand took a toll on the commodity. WTI crude for May delivery slipped $0.24 or 1.2 percent to $19.87 a barrel.

