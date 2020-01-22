Japanese Market Loses

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Thursday, while the safe-haven yen strengthened amid worries about the spread and economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China. The death toll from the virus has risen to 17 in China, with more than 570 cases confirmed.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 145.08 points or 0.60 percent to 23,886.27, after touching a low of 23,779.23 in early trades.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. and Fast Retailing are lower by more than 1 percent each.

Among tech stocks, Advantest is gaining more than 4 percent and Tokyo Electron is adding 0.2 percent.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger safe-haven yen. Sony is declining 0.5 percent, while Canon and Panasonic are lower by 0.4 percent each. Mitsubishi Electric is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among auto stocks, Toyota Motor is adding 0.4 percent, while Honda Motor is lower by 0.3 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is declining 0.2 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Shinsei Bank is advancing almost 2 percent and Screen Holdings is higher by more than 1 percent.

On the flip side, Nissan Chemical and Mitsui Mining & Smelting are losing almost 3 percent each. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, FamilyMart, Tokuyama Corp., Nippon Yusen, Seiko Epson and Mitsui OSK Lines are all lower by more than 2 percent each.

On the economic front, Japan will provide December numbers for import, exports and trade balance as well as November numbers for its all industry activity index and for its leading and coincident indexes.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks saw early strength following the announcement of better than expected earnings results from IBM Corp. and on news of the Chinese government's efforts to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. Buying interest waned as the day progressed. Traders largely shrugged off a report from the National Association of Realtors showing U.S. existing home sales rebounded by much more than anticipated in the month of December.

While the Dow edged down 9.77 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 29,186.27, the Nasdaq inched up 12.96 points or 0.1 percent to 9,383.77 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.96 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 3,321.75.

The major European markets moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns about outlook for energy demand and on the International Energy Agency's report that forecasts a jump in global oil supply. WTI crude for March delivery tumbled $1.64 or about 2.8 percent to $56.74 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.