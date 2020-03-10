Japanese Market Falls In Choppy Trade

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Wednesday in choppy trading despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors are cautious as they awaited details of stimulus measures by the U.S. government to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 114.00 points or 0.57 percent to 19,753.12 after rising to a high of 19,974.83 earlier. Japanese stocks rebounded from early losses to close higher on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is down 0.6 percent and Fast Retailing is losing more than 1 percent. In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is declining almost 3 percent and Advantest is down almost 2 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is rising almost 3 percent and Japan Petroleum is declining more than 1 percent, even as crude oil prices rebounded overnight.

The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker safe-haven yen. Canon is advancing more than 2 percent, while Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are adding more than 1 percent each. Sony is lower by almost 2 percent.

Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is gaining more than 2 percent and Toyota Motor is higher by more than 1 percent. Toyota reportedly plans to temporarily cut production of its Lexus models in Japan due to falling demand in China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Metal Mining is rising more than 5 percent, while Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan Motor and Ube Industries are higher by more than 4 percent each.

On the flip side, KDDI Corp. and Ricoh Co. are losing almost 4 percent each, while Daiichi Sankyo is lower by almost 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 104 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed wild swings over the course of the trading session on Tuesday before closing sharply higher. While the initial strength was partly due to bargain hunting, positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to President Donald Trump's pledge to provide "very substantial relief" amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow soared 1,167.14 points or 4.9 percent to 25,018.16, the Nasdaq spiked 393.58 points or 5 percent to 8,344.25 and the S&P 500 surged up 135.67 points or 4.9 percent to 2,882.23.

The major European markets moved to the downside on Tuesday after seeing initial strength. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, one session after prices plummeted almost 25 percent. WTI crude oil for April delivery jumped $3.23 or 10.4 percent to $34.36 a barrel.

