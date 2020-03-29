Japanese Market Falls

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is losing more than 4 percent on Monday and the safe-haven yen strengthened following the sharp losses on Wall Street Friday amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is tumbling 781.14 points or 4.03 percent to 18,608.29, after touching a low of 18,578.20 earlier. Japanese stocks rose on Friday amid reports the Japanese government is drawing up a fresh economic package to deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, market heavyweight SoftBank is losing more than 8 percent and Fast Retailing is lower by more than 3 percent.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are lower by more than 4 percent each, Sony is losing more than 3 percent, and Canon is declining more than 2 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are tumbling almost 4 percent each.

In the oil sector, Inpex is declining more than 3 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by almost 3 percent after crude oil prices tumbled almost 5 percent Friday.

Among the major gainers, Fujifilm Holdings is gaining almost 5 percent, Chughai Pharmaceutical is rising more than 4 percent and Ajinomoto is higher by almost 4 percent.

On the flip side, Tokyo Tatemono and Fuji Electric are falling almost 9 percent each, while Taiheiyo Cement and Obayashi Corp. are losing almost 8 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks opened lower Friday on profit taking, but staged a recovery attempt in afternoon trading after the House passed the massive $2 trillion stimulus bill designed to respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. However, lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus also weighed on the markets, as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. surpassed the number of cases in China or Italy.

The Dow plunged 915.39 points or 4.1 percent to 21,636.78, the Nasdaq tumbled 295.16 points or 3.8 percent to 7,502.38 and the S&P 500 dove 88.60 points or 3.4 percent to 2,541.47.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves back to the downside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plummeted by 5.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 4.2 percent and the German DAX Index tumbled by 3.7 percent.

Crude oil prices fell for a second successive day on Friday, as worries about energy demand outlook outweighed massive stimulus announced by central banks and governments to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus spread. WTI crude for May delivery slumped $1.09 or about 4.8 percent to $21.51 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.