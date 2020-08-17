Japanese Market Extends Losses

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Tuesday from the previous session after opening higher following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, while a stronger safe-haven yen weighed on exporters' shares.

Investors also turned cautious ahead of the release later today of the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes from its meeting held last month.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 106.79 points or 0.46 percent to 22,989.96, after touching a high of 23,128.18 in early trades. The Japanese market closed lower on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is down 0.3 percent and Fast Retailing is declining 0.5 percent.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Canon is declining almost 3 percent, while Sony and Panasonic are lower by almost 1 percent each. Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.4 percent each.

In the tech space, Advantest is lower by more than 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is advancing more than 1 percent. In the financial sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by almost 2 percent.

Among automakers, Honda Motor is declining almost 1 percent and Toyota is edging down 0.1 percent.

In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum and Inpex are losing almost 3 percent each even as crude oil prices advanced overnight.

Shares of Fujifilm Holdings are adding 0.4 percent after the company said that its unit Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies will manufacture Novavax's coronavirus vaccine candidate in the UK, starting in early 2021.

Among the other major gainers, M3 is rising more than 3 percent, Pacific Metals is higher by almost 3 percent and Cyberagent is advancing almost 2 percent.

Conversely, Mitsui E&S, Credit Saison, Konica Minolta and IHI Corp. are all losing more than 4 percent each, while Showa Denko, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and ANA Holdings are lower by more than 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 105 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday, with the Nasdaq and S&P remaining in the green all day, while the Dow spent the session in the red reflecting selling pressure on Boeing, financials and oil companies. The Nasdaq, as usual, got a lift from the technology stocks, particularly Tesla. Meanwhile, with the U.S. Presidential election campaign heating up, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have aggressively ramped up their efforts to reach out to as many prospective voters as they can before polling on November 3.

The Dow sank 86.11 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 27,844.91, while the Nasdaq spiked 110.42 points or 1.00 percent to end at 11,129.73 and the S&P 500 rose 9.14 points or 0.27 percent to close at 3,381.99.

The major European markets shook off early inconsistency to finish higher on Monday. Germany's DAX added 19.32 points or 0.15 percent to 12,920.66, while London's FTSE climbed 37.40 points or 0.61 percent to 6,127.44 and the CAC 40 in France rose 9.01 points or 0.18 percent to 4,971.94.

Crude oil prices shrugged off early weakness on Monday to jump higher, recovering from news of output increase and demand drop. WTI crude futures rose $0.57 or 1.34 percent to $42.76 a barrel.

