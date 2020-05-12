Japanese Market Extends Losses

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Wednesday from the previous session following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street on renewed coronavirus concerns after top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of "suffering and death" if the U.S. reopens its economy prematurely.

Countries such as China, South Korea, Germany and Italy are seeing increased number of new coronavirus cases after reopening their economies. Investors also digested mixed local economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 192.02 points or 0.94 percent to 20,174.46, after falling to a low of 20,056.46 in early trades. Japanese shares closed marginally lower on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 3 percent and Fast Retailing is lower by almost 2 percent.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Canon is lower by almost 2 percent, Panasonic is losing 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent and Sony is down 0.5 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are lower by almost 2 percent each. Among automakers, Toyota is declining 2 percent and Honda is down 0.2 percent on weak fourth-quarter results.

Tuesday, Toyota reported an 86 percent plunge in profit for the fourth quarter on lower net revenues, while Honda reported a fourth-quarter net loss that widened from last year on lower sales revenue and did not provide its outlook for the full year.

In the oil sector, Inpex is down more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by almost 1 percent even as crude oil prices gained overnight.

Among the other major gainers, NEC Corp. is rising more than 5 percent, GS Yuasa is higher by 5 percent and Shionogi & Co. is advancing almost 5 percent.

On the flip side, Mitsui E&S is losing more than 10 percent and Alps Alpine is losing more than 5 percent. Shiseido Co. and Pacific Metals are lower by almost 5 percent each.

On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in April, coming in at 553.486 trillion yen. That's up sharply from the 2.0 percent annual increase in March.

The Ministry of Finance said Japan had a current account surplus of 1,971.0 billion yen in March, down 32.1 percent on year. That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 2,210.6 billion yen and down from the 3,168.8 billion yen surplus in February.

The trade balance showed a surplus of 103.1 billion yen, down 85.2 percent on year. Exports sank an annual 12.2 percent to 6,197.4 billion yen, while imports fell 4.2 percent to 6,094.3 billion yen.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks pulled back sharply on Tuesday after spending the bulk of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. The pullback may have reflected renewed coronavirus concerns after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, warned of "suffering and death" if the country reopens prematurely.

The Dow slumped 457.21 points or 1.9 percent to 23,764.78, the Nasdaq plunged 189.79 points or 2.1 percent to 9,002.55 and the S&P 500 tumbled 60.20 points or 2.1 percent to 2,870.12.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as traders created fresh long positions on hopes output cuts by major producers will help offset concerns about the outlook for energy demand. WTI crude for June gained $1.64 or about 6.8 percent at $25.78 a barrel.

