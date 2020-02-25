Japanese Market Extends Losses

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Wednesday from the previous session, while the safe-haven yen strengthened following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street amid continued fears that the coronavirus outbreak could escalate into a pandemic. The U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans should begin to prepare for community spread of the new coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 407.31 points or 1.80 percent to 22,198.10, after touching a low of 22,183.23 earlier. Japanese stocks tumbled to hit a four-month low on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is lower by almost 2 percent, while Fast Retailing is declining more than 1 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is lower by more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is down more than 1 percent.

The major exporters are sharply lower on a stronger safe-haven yen. Sony and Canon are losing more than 2 percent each, Panasonic is lower by almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 1 percent.

Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is down almost 2 percent and Toyota Motor is declining more than 1 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is losing almost 4 percent and Japan Petroleum is declining more than 2 percent after crude oil prices tumbled to a two-week low overnight.

Among the few major gainers, Sky Perfect JSAT is rising more than 4 percent.

Conversely, IHI Corp. is losing more than 5 percent and Casio Computer is lower by almost 5 percent. Mitsui Mining & Smelting and Nippon Suisan Kaisha are falling more than 4 percent each.

In economic news, Japan will provide January figures for supermarket sales today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday, extending the recent sell-off, as traders worried about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak that has spread far beyond China to Europe and the Middle East. Adding to the worries, MasterCard and United Airlines joined a growing list of companies that have warned about the potential financial impact of the outbreak. Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Conference Board showing a slight improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of February.

The Dow plunged 879.44 points or 3.2 percent to 27,081.36, the Nasdaq plummeted 255.67 points or 2.8 percent to 8,965.61 and the S&P 500 slumped 97.68 points or 3 percent to 3,128.21.

The major European markets all moved sharply lower on Tuesday. The German DAX Index, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index all tumbled by 1.9 percent.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Tuesday to a two-week low, extending recent losses, amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth. WTI crude for April ended down $1.53, or about 3 percent, at $49.90 a barrel.

