Japanese Market Extends Losses

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is sharply lower on Tuesday for a second straight day and the safe-haven yen strengthened following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street amid concerns about the rapid spread as well as the global economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 218.67 points or 0.94 percent to 23,124.84, after falling to a low of 23,115.15 earlier.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. and Fast Retailing are adding 0.3 percent each.

Among tech stocks, Tokyo Electron is declining 2 percent and Advantest is declining almost 1 percent.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony and Mitsubishi Electric are declining more than 1 percent each, while Canon is lower by almost 1 percent and Panasonic is down 0.3 percent.

Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is lower by almost 2 percent and Toyota Motor is down 0.5 percent.

In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is losing almost 3 percent and Inpex is lower by almost 2 percent.

Among the other major decliners, Pacific Metals and Casio Computer are losing more than 3 percent each, while Ebara Corp is lower by more than 2 percent.

On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 2.1 percent on year in December, in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month. Producer prices were flat on month after adding 0.2 percent in November.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Monday amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China. Chinese officials said the death toll from the new coronavirus has jumped to 81, with more than 2,800 people infected globally. The continued spread of the coronavirus weighed on travel, tourism and hospitality stocks as well as companies with major exposure to China.

The Dow tumbled 453.93 points or 1.5 percent to 28,535.80, the Nasdaq plunged 175.60 points or 1.9 percent to 9,139.31 and the S&P 500 slumped 51.84 points or 1.6 percent to 3,243.63.

The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 2.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both plummeted by 2.7 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday, extending losses to a fifth straight session, as worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on the global economy raised concerns about the outlook for energy demand. WTI crude for March ended down $1.05, or about 1.9 percent, at 53.14 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since October 15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.