Japanese Market Extending Gains

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is extending gains on Tuesday from the previous sessions and the safe-haven yen weakened following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as on news that the European Union has granted the U.K.'s request for a Brexit deadline extension.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 112.72 points or 0.49 percent to 22,979.99, after rising to a high of 23,008.43 in early trades. Japanese stocks touched a one-year high on Monday.

Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is rising more than 1 percent and Toyota Motor is adding 0.7 percent.

The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker safe-haven yen. Sony and Panasonic are rising more than 1 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding almost 1 percent. Canon is declining 1 percent after the company on Monday lowered its fiscal 2019 earnings outlook for the third time.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is adding more than 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is down 0.1 percent. In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is edging down 0.1 percent and Advantest is losing almost 2 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is advancing almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is higher by 1 percent even as crude oil prices declined overnight.

Among the major gainers, Nitto Denko is gaining almost 7 percent and Shin-Etsu Chemical is rising more than 3 percent. Mazda Motor, Kobe Steel and T&D Holdings are all higher by almost 3 percent each.

On the flip side, M3 is losing almost 4 percent and Eisai Co. is lower by almost 3 percent.

In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 0.4 percent on year in October. That was unchanged from the September reading, although it was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, rose an annual 0.5 percent. That also was unchanged and shy of expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as news that the European Union has granted the U.K.'s request for a Brexit deadline extension. The move by the EU, which delays Brexit until January 31, was widely expected but still removes the risk of a damaging no-deal split on Thursday.

While the S&P 500 climbed 16.87 points or 0.6 percent to 3,039.42, the Nasdaq jumped 82.87 points or 1 percent to 8,325.99 and the Dow rose 132.66 points or 0.5 percent to 27,090.72.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the German DAX Index climbed 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices retreated on Monday, snapping a four-day winning streak, as worries about energy demand outlook due to weak Chinese industrial data outweighed positive news on U.S.-China trade front. WTI crude for December ended down $0.85, or about 1.5 percent, at $55.81 a barrel.

