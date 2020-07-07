Japanese Market Edges Higher After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start and is edging higher on Wednesday as investors digested mixed local economic data. Worries about the coronavirus pandemic also continued to weigh on sentiment as World Health Organization officials warned that the death toll from the pandemic may start to climb again.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 12.00 points or 0.05 percent to 22,626.69, after touching a low of 22,465.08 in early trades. Japanese shares closed lower on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 3 percent, while Fast Retailing is edging up 0.1 percent.

The major exporters are mostly lower. Canon and Panasonic are declining almost 1 percent each, while Sony is down 0.6 percent. Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.6 percent.

In the financial sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.2 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging up 0.1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is declining almost 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by 0.4 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.4 percent and Honda is adding 0.2 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is down 0.3 percent after crude oil prices ended almost flat overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Sky Perfect JSAT Holdings is rising more than 3 percent, while Z Holdings and Otsuka Holdings are advancing more than 2 percent each.

On the flip side, Cyberagent is losing more than 6 percent, Marui Group is lower by more than 3 percent and Fuji Electric is declining almost 2 percent.

In economic news, Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,176.8 billion yen in May. That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 1,088.2 billion yen and was up from 262.7 billion yen in April.

The trade balance showed a deficit of 556.8 billion yen, down 18.1 percent on year. Exports tumbled 28.9 percent on year to 4.197 trillion yen, while imports sank an annual 27.7 percent to 4.754 trillion yen.

The Bank of Japan said that the total value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 6.2 percent on year in June, coming in at 570.111 trillion yen. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 7.2 percent following the 4.8 percent gain in May.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 107 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday as a lack of major U.S. economic data allowed concerns about the coronavirus pandemic to resurface. The renewed coronavirus concerns came as World Health Organization officials warned that the death toll from the pandemic may start to climb again. Adding to the concerns, New York and New Jersey have added Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma to the list of states from which travelers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Dow plunged 396.85 points or 1.5 percent at 25,890.18, the Nasdaq slumped 89.76 points or 0.9 percent to 10,343.89 and the S&P 500 tumbled 34.40 points or 1.1 percent to 3,145.32.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index slumped by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.7 percent.

Crude oil futures settled flat on Tuesday as traders weighed the prospects for energy demand amid reports showing a surge in coronavirus infections in several parts across the world against current and near-term supply positions in the market. WTI crude for August delivery edged down $0.01 to $40.62 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.