Japanese Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Wednesday following the negative cues from Wall Street as U.S. President Donald Trump said he is ending stimulus talks with Democrats until after the November 3 presidential election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 97.66 points or 0.42 percent to 23,336.07, after touching a low of 23,272.45 in early trades.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is lower by 0.5 percent and Fast Retailing is down 0.4 percent.

The major exporters are also weak on a slightly stronger yen. Canon is losing more than 2 percent and Panasonic is lower by 1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are down almost 1 percent each.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is advancing more than 1 percent and Advantest is adding almost 1 percent.

Among banks, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining almost 1 percent. Among the major automakers, Honda is sliding 0.6 percent and Toyota Motor is down 0.4 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is lower by almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is down 0.4 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Nippon Telegraph & Telephone is rising more than 2 percent and Z Holdings is advancing almost 2 percent.

Conversely, IHI Corp. is losing more than 3 percent, while Daiichi Sankyo, Keisei Electric Railway and Konica Minolta are lower by almost 3 percent each.

On the economic front, Japan will see preliminary August results for its leading and coincident indexes today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 105 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday following a massive sell-off in the final hour after having spent much of the day's session in positive territory. U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet that he would end negotiations on a new fiscal stimulus package sent shivers and triggered the sell-off. Trump said he has instructed his administration's negotiators to stop stimulus discussions with Democrats until after the November 3 presidential election.

The Dow, which had surged to 28,354.48, ended the day with a loss of 375.88 points or 1.34 percent at 27,772.76. The Nasdaq plunged 177.88 points or 1.57 percent to settle at 11,154.60, while the S&P 500 slumped 47.66 points or 1.4 percent to 3,360.97.

The major European markets recovered after a weak start to close higher on Tuesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.12 percent, Germany's DAX climbed 0.61 percent and France's CAC 40 ended up 0.48 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday and the front-month futures contract settled with strong gains for a second successive day as supply disruptions in Norway and expectations of a U.S. stimulus plan supported the commodity. WTI crude for November ended up $1.45 or about 3.7 percent at $40.67 a barrel.

