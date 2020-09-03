Japanese Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Friday following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street reflecting weakness in tech stocks. Investors also turned cautious as they looked ahead to the release of the U.S. jobs data for August later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 254.56 points or 1.08 percent to 23,210.97, after falling to a low of 23,098.77 in early trades. Japanese stocks hit a six-month high on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is declining almost 2 percent and Fast Retailing is down 0.5 percent.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Canon is losing almost 2 percent, Sony is lower by more than 1 percent and Panasonic is declining almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.3 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are declining more than 2 percent each. In the financial sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.3 percent.

Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 3 percent and Toyota is rising 0.6 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is lower by more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is down almost 1 percent after crude oil prices ended lower overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Nippon Light Metal is rising more than 2 percent, Shinsei Bank is higher by 2 percent and Nippon Steel is advancing almost 2 percent.

Conversely, Alps Alpine and Pacific Metals are losing more than 4 percent each, while Screen Holdings, Otsuka Holdings and Dena Co. are all lower by more than 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 106 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday, largely reflecting profit taking as some traders looked to cash in on the recent strength in the markets. Stocks had been trending higher over the past several weeks, leading some analysts to suggest the recovery by the markets has been overdone. Tech stocks led the markets lower.

The Dow tumbled 807.77 points or 2.8 percent to 28,292.73, the Nasdaq plummeted 598.34 points or 5 percent to 11,458.10 and the S&P 500 plunged 125.78 points or 3.5 percent to 3,455.06.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices recovered after an early sharp fall on Thursday but still ended the session on a negative note amid concerns about the pace of economic recovery and the outlook for energy demand. WTI crude for October ended down $0.14 or about 0.3 percent at $41.37 a barrel.

