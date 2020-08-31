Japanese Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Tuesday following the mostly negative lead overnight from Wall Street and on a stronger yen. Investors also digested mixed local economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 88.37 points or 0.38 percent to 23,051.39, after touching a low of 23,047.77 earlier. Japanese stocks closed notably higher on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is declining almost 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is adding 0.3 percent.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Canon is losing more than 3 percent, while Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are declining more than 1 percent each and Sony is down 0.7 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is adding more than 1 percent, while Advantest is unchanged. In the financial sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.3 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 1 percent.

Among automakers, Toyota and Honda Motor are declining almost 1 percent each. In the oil sector, Inpex is lower by more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is down 0.5 percent after crude oil prices dipped overnight.

Among the major gainers, Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui & Co., Sumitomo Corp. and Marubeni Corp. are all higher by more than 2 percent each.

Conversely, Japan Steel Works is losing more than 4 percent, while Nippon Sheet Glass and Nikon Corp. are lower by more than 3 percent each.

In economic news, the latest survey from Jibun bank revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in August, albeit at a slower pace, with a manufacturing PMI score of 47.2. That's up from 45.2 in July, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in July. That was beneath expectations for 3.0 percent, although it was up from 2.8 percent in June.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 105 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as investors continued to weigh the likely impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy despite recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that interest rates will likely remain lower for a long time. Worries about U.S.-China tensions and reports showing a surge in new coronavirus cases in several states across America weighed on sentiment. Also, investors were quite reluctant to make significant moves due to a lack of positive triggers.

The Dow ended down 223.82 points or 0.78 percent at 28,430.05 and the S&P 500 settled with a loss of 7.70 points or 0.22 percent at 3,500.31, while the tech laden Nasdaq climbed 79.82 points or 0.68 percent to 11,775.46.

European stocks ended lower on Monday as hopes about fresh stimulus from European Central Bank faded and on weak inflation data from Germany. Germany and France closed notably lower with their benchmarks DAX and CAC 40 sliding 0.67 percent and 1.11 percent, respectively. The U.K. market was closed for a holiday.

Crude oil futures retreated after early gains and settled lower on Monday amid a bit of uncertainty about outlook for energy demand due to continued rise in coronavirus cases. WTI crude for October ended down $0.36 or about 0.8 percent at $42.61 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.