Japanese Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Wednesday despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street, with investors booking profits after the market recorded strong gains in the previous session. Investors also digested data that showed Japan's exports fell in May at the fastest pace since the 2009 global financial crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 103.24 points or 0.46 percent to 22,478.97, after touching a low of 22,318.07 earlier. Japanese shares surged on Tuesday, with the Nikkei Index gaining almost 5 percent.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is rising more than 2 percent, while Fast Retailing is down 0.4 percent.

Softbank confirmed media reports that the company is considering the sale of its stake in T-Mobile U.S., as part of its efforts to sell about $41 billion in assets.

The major exporters are mixed. Canon is declining almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.2 percent, while Sony is advancing more than 1 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is lower by 0.2 percent while Tokyo Electron is adding 0.4 percent. Among automakers, Honda Motor is declining almost 1 percent and Toyota is down 0.4 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is lower by almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is declining 0.2 percent even as crude oil prices rose more than 3 percent overnight.

Among the major gainers, Z Holdings and Fujistu are rising more than 3 percent each, while Furukawa Electric and Cyberagent are higher by almost 2 percent each.

On the flip side, Nippon Sheet Glass, Isuzu Motors, Mazda Motor and Mitsui E&S Holdings are all losing more than 3 percent each. Credit Saison is lower by almost 3 percent.

In economic news, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 833.388 billion yen in May, down 13.7 percent on year. That beat forecasts for a shortfall of 970.8 billion yen following the 930 billion yen deficit in April.

Exports were down 28.3 percent on year to 4.184 trillion yen, badly missing expectations for a decline of 17.9 percent following the 21.9 percent drop in the previous month. Imports tumbled an annual 26.2 percent to 5.018 trillion yen versus expectations for a fall of 15 percent after sinking 7.2 percent a month earlier.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks rallied on Tuesday after a report from the Commerce Department showed retail sales rebounded by much more than anticipated in the month of May, as stores began to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown. Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to report from Bloomberg indicating the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of an effort to support the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow vaulted 526.82 points or 2 percent to 26,289.98, the Nasdaq jumped 160.84 points or 1.8 percent to 9,895.87 and the S&P 500 surged up 58.15 points or 1.9 percent to 3,124.74.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index spiked by 3.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 2.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by an upward revision in the oil demand forecast for the year by International Energy Agency or IEA. WTI crude for July delivery jumped $1.26 or about 3.4 percent to $38.38 a barrel.

