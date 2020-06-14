Japanese Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Monday despite the positive cues from Wall Street Friday as worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections amid the reopening of economies weighed on the market. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the release of a raft of economic data from China today.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 197.76 points or 0.89 percent to 22,107.72, after touching a low of 22,094.82 earlier. Japanese shares closed lower on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is advancing almost 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is declining more than 1 percent.

The major exporters are modestly higher. Canon is rising 0.3 percent, Sony is adding 0.2 percent and Panasonic is up 0.1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing more than 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda Motor is adding 0.3 percent and Toyota is up 0.2 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is rising 0.2 percent while Japan Petroleum is lower by 0.7 percent after crude oil prices edged lower on Friday.

Among the major gainers, Idemitsu Kosan and Kirin Holdings are advancing almost 3 percent each, while Tokai Carbon, Mitsui Chemicals, Shionogi & Co. and Nippon Electric Glass are all higher by more than 2 percent each.

On the flip side, Mitsui E&S is tumbling more than 7 percent following news last week that the company is in talks to sell its shipbuilding unit to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Japan Steel Works and FamilyMart Co. are losing more than 3 percent each, while Mitsui Fudosan and Hino Motors are lower by almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, Japan will see April results for its tertiary industry index today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher Friday on bargain hunting and as the University of Michigan released a report showing a continued rebound in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of June. In addition, a separate report from the Labor Department showed a bigger than expected jump in U.S. import prices in the month of May.

The Dow spiked 477.37 points or 1.9 percent to 25,605.54, the Nasdaq jumped 96.08 points or 1 percent to 9,588.81 and the S&P 500 surged up 39.21 points or 1.3 percent to 3,041.31.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both rose by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil futures settled slightly lower on Friday and posted their first weekly loss in seven weeks, as uncertainty about energy demand amid worries about the global growth outlook weighed on the commodity. Crude for July delivery edged down $0.08 or about 0.2 percent to $36.26 a barrel.

