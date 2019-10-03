Japanese Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Friday in choppy trading, despite the overnight gains on Wall Street after two straight days of losses amid optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later in October. Investors remained cautious ahead of the release of the U.S. Labor Department's closely-watched monthly jobs report for September later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 41.06 points or 0.19 percent to 21,300.68, after touching a high of 21,360.80 earlier. Japanese stocks closed notably lower on Thursday.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent, while Canon and Panasonic are down 0.3 percent each. Sony is adding 0.6 percent.

In the auto sector, Honda Motor is rising 0.3 percent, while Toyota Motor is edging down 0.1 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is declining more than 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is rising 1 percent.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is advancing 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is lower by 0.6 percent.

Tokio Marine said it will acquire U.S. peer Pure Group for $3.1 billion, as part of its efforts to diversify its insurance portfolio. The Japanese insurance provider's shares are down 0.3 percent.

Among oil stocks, Japan Petroleum is unchanged, while Inpex is declining almost 1 percent after crude oil prices extended losses overnight.

Among the other major gainers, NH Foods is rising more than 2 percent.

On the flip side, Aozora Bank, Fukuoka Financial, Taisei Corp. and Obayashi Corp. are losing more than 2 percent each, while Shinsei Bank is lower by almost 2 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday, partly due to bargain hunting. Confidence the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates also contributed to the turnaround, as traders digested a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing U.S. service growth slowed by more than expected in the month of September.

While the Nasdaq surged up 87.02 points or 1.1 percent to 7,872.26, the S&P 500 advanced 23.02 points or 0.8 percent to 2,910.63 and the Dow rose 122.42 points or 0.5 percent to 26,201.04.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, as the German markets were closed for a holiday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Thursday, extending losses to an eighth straight session, amid rising possibilities of a drop in near term energy demand. Crude for November delivery slipped $0.19 to $52.45 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.