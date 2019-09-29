Japanese Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Monday following the negative cues from Wall Street Friday amid worries about the U.S.-China trade war after media reports indicated that the U.S. is considering curbs on investments in China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 90.65 points or 0.41 percent to 21,788.25, after touching a low of 21,738.35 in early trades. Japanese stocks fell by the most in five weeks on Friday.

The major exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen. Canon is losing almost 1 percent, Panasonic is declining 0.7 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is lower by 0.6 percent, while Sony is adding 0.2 percent.

In the auto sector, Toyota Motor is losing more than 1 percent and Honda Motor is down 0.6 percent. In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is lower by almost 1 percent, while Advantest is adding 0.6 percent.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is losing almost 3 percent, while Fast Retailing is edging up 0.1 percent.

Among oil stocks, Inpex is declining almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by 0.7 percent after crude oil prices closed lower on Friday.

Among the other major gainers, Credit Saison is gaining almost 4 percent, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is rising almost 3 percent and Tokuyama Corp. is higher by more than 2 percent.

On the flip side, Otsuka Holdings is losing more than 11 percent and Kansai Electric Power is lower by more than 6 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 107 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Friday a report from Bloomberg News said Trump administration officials are discussing ways to limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China. Citing people familiar with the internal deliberations, Bloomberg noted the move would have repercussions for billions of dollars in investment pegged to major indexes. A source family with the matter confirmed to CNBC that the White House is weighing some curbs on U.S. investments in China but noted the discussions are in the preliminary stages and nothing has been decided.

The Dow dipped 70.87 points or 0.3 percent to 26,820.25, the Nasdaq tumbled 91.03 points or 1.1 percent to 7,939.63 and the S&P 500 fell 15.83 points or 0.5 percent to 2,961.79.

The major European markets all moved to the upside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent, the German DAX Index climbed by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil futures ended notably lower on Friday and posted a sharp weekly loss as well, as an increase in U.S. crude inventories and concerns about the outlook for energy demand continued to weigh on the commodity. WTI crude for November ended down $0.50 or about 0.9 percent at $55.91 a barrel.

