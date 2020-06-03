Japanese Market Continues To Rise

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is rising for a fourth straight day on Thursday while the safe-haven yen weakened, buoyed by the overnight gains on Wall Street as new U.S. economic data added to investor optimism about a quick recovery.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 193.00 points or 0.85 percent to 22,806.76, after touching a high of 22,907.92 in early trades. Japanese shares hit over three-month highs on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is advancing almost 3 percent and Fast Retailing is adding 0.6 percent.

The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Sony is rising more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is higher by more than 1 percent, while Canon and Panasonic are advancing almost 1 percent each.

In the tech space, Advantest is higher by almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is up more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is advancing more than 2 percent and Honda Motor is adding more than 1 percent.

In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is gaining more than 2 percent, while Inpex is edging down 0.1 percent after crude oil prices rose more than 1 perent overnight.

Among the major gainers, Sky Perfect JSAT Holdings is rising more than 5 percent, Toyo Seikan Group is higher by almost 4 percent and Seiko Epson is advancing more than 3 percent.

On the flip side, Dentsu Group is losing more than 3 percent, while Astellas Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical and Dena Co. are lower by more than 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks rallied on Wednesday, extending the recent upward trend, as new economic data added to investor optimism about a quick recovery, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing the pace of private sector job losses slowed by much more than anticipated in the month of May. A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management also showed the pace of contraction in the service sector slowed by even more than economists had been expecting.

The Dow surged up 527.24 points or 2.1 percent to 26,269.89, the Nasdaq advanced 74.54 points or 0.8 percent to 9,682.91 and the S&P 500 jumped 42.05 points or 1.4 percent to 3,122.87.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index spiked by 3.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index soared by 3.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index shot up by 2.6 percent.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday on reports the OPEC+ will likely extend production cuts by another month. WTI crude for July ended up $0.48 or about 1.3 percent at $37.29 a barrel, the best closing level for a front-month contract since March 6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.