Japanese Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session following the overnight rebound on Wall Street as the markets shrugged off concerns about speculative trading by retail investors.

Investors digested mixed corporate earnings results and shrugged off a report by Kyodo news that the Japanese government plans to extend the state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions by one month until March 7.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 192.39 points or 0.68 percent to 28,283.44, after touching a high of 28,301.65 earlier. Japanese shares ended higher on Monday after two straight days of losses.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is higher by more than 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is down 0.6 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is rising more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is advancing more than 1 percent.

Nintendo on Monday raised its full-year outlook for operating profit and Switch game console sales. The company's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.

Japan Airlines is adding 0.6 percent even as the airline reported a loss for the nine-month period on lower revenues and also forecast a wider loss for the full year.

The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Sony and Panasonic are rising almost 3 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 2 percent each. Canon is down 0.3 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down 0.1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota and Honda are adding almost 1 percent each.

Among the other major gainers, Shiseido Co. is rising more than 6 percent and Hitachi Zosen is higher by almost 6 percent, while Mitsubishi Materials and Dowa Holdings are gaining more than 5 percent each.

Conversely, Kyowa Kirin is losing almost 3 percent, Shionogi & Co. is lower by more than 2 percent and Yamato Holdings is declining almost 2 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 104 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a significant rebound on Monday as traders looked to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels after the markets saw their biggest weekly decline since October. Traders also kept an eye on heavily-shorted stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, which have seen considerable volatility amid speculative trading by retail investors. The markets largely shrugged off a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in January.

The Nasdaq soared 332.70 points or 2.6 percent to 13,403.39 and the S&P 500 jumped 59.62 points or 1.6 percent to 3,773.86. The Dow underperformed its broader counterparts but still ended the day up 229.29 points or 0.8 percent at 30,211.91.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Monday. While the German DAX Index spiked by 1.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index shot up by 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent.

Crude oil futures rose on Monday amid optimism about vaccination rollout picking up pace and as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies' production cut agreement became effective. WTI crude for March gained $1.35 or about 2.6 percent to $53.55 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.