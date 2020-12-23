Japanese Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Thursday despite the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, while the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar. Optimism about a potential Brexit deal helped offset uncertainty about a U.S. coronavirus relief package after President Donald Trump slammed the bill as a "disgrace".

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 155.02 points or 0.58 percent to 26,679.81, after climbing to a high of 26,764.53 in early trades. Japanese stocks closed modestly higher on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is declining almost 2 percent, while Fast Retailing is adding almost 2 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is lower by 0.5 percent and Tokyo Electron is down 0.2 percent.

The major exporters are mostly rising on a weaker yen. Canon is higher by more than 1 percent, Panasonic is advancing almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.7 percent, while Sony is lower by almost 1 percent.

Among automakers, Honda is rising more than 1 percent and Toyota is up almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, IHI Corp. is gaining almost 6 percent, Kawasaki Heavy Industries is rising more than 5 percent and Inpex Corp. is higher by more than 4 percent.

Conversely, Hino Motors is tumbling more than 7 percent and Kuraray Co. is losing almost 2 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 103 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday after moving higher for much of the trading session. The late-day pullback may have reflected profit taking ahead of the upcoming holidays. Stocks initially benefited from a positive reaction a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing a significant pullback in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended December 19. Uncertainty about a coronavirus relief package approved by Congress also led to cautious trading after President Donald Trump slammed the bill as a "disgrace" in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

While the Nasdaq fell 36.80 points or 0.3 percent to 12,771.11, the Dow rose 114.32 points or 0.4 percent to 30,129.83 and the S&P 500 inched up by 2.75 points or 0.1 percent to 3,690.01.

The major European markets moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index surged up by 1.1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, rebounding after posting losses in the previous two sessions, after data showed a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. WTI crude for February ended higher by $1.10 or about 2.3 percent at $48.12 a barrel.

