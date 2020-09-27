Japanese Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Monday following the tech-led rebound on Wall Street Friday.

Nevertheless, investors turned cautious due to rising U.S.-China tensions following news that the U.S. has imposed restrictions on exports to Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. or SMIC.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 145.77 points or 0.63 percent to 23,350.39, after touching a high of 23,391.96 earlier. Japanese stocks closed higher on Friday after two days of losses.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is adding almost 1 percent and Fast Retailing is advancing more than 1 percent.

The major exporters are mostly higher on a slightly weaker yen. Canon is rising more than 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.6 percent and Sony is up 0.4 percent, while Panasonic is edging down 0.1 percent.

In the financial sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.3 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.2 percent.

Among automakers, Toyota Motor is higher by 0.4 percent, while Honda is declining more than 1 percent. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is adding 0.3 percent, while Inpex is down 0.6 percent.

In the tech sector, Advantest is declining more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is down more than 1 percent.

Among the major gainers, Marui Group is higher by more than 3 percent, while Chiba Bank, Shinsei Bank, Toho Zinc, Terumo Corp. and Z Holdings are all rising almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, ANA Holdings and Toyobo Co. are losing more than 5 percent each, while Mitsui OSK Lines is lower by almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 105 yen-range on Monday. On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Friday as technology stocks rebounded from recent weakness. Cruise line operators Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean also saw considerable strength after Barclays upgraded its rating on the stocks to Overweight from Equal Weight. Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Commerce Department showing a much smaller than expected increase in durable goods orders in the month of August.

The Nasdaq soared 241.30 points or 2.3 percent to 10,913.56, while the Dow jumped 358.52 points or 1.3 percent to 27,173.96 and the S&P 500 surged up 51.87 points or 1.6 percent to 3,298.46.

The major European markets finished mixed on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.1 percent.

Crude oil prices settled modestly lower on Friday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases and reports of fresh lockdown measures in several countries. WTI crude for November ended down $0.06 or about 0.2 percent at $40.25 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.