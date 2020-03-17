Japanese Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Wednesday following the overnight rally on Wall Street on news that the Trump administration is considering a fiscal stimulus package that could exceed $1 trillion to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, investor sentiment was boosted by upbeat Japanese trade data for February.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 198.97 points or 1.17 percent to 17,210.50, rising to a high of 17,396.84 in early trades. Japanese stocks recovered from an early slide to close marginally higher on Tuesday.

Among the major exporters, Sony is gaining almost 5 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is higher by more than 3 percent and Canon is rising more than 1 percent, while Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent.

In the auto sector, Toyota Motor and Honda Motors are advancing more than 2 percent each.

Meanwhile, market heavyweight SoftBank is tumbling almost 10 percent, while Fast Retailing is down 0.5 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is lower by almost 4 percent and Tokyo Electron is down 0.3 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is losing almost 4 percent and Japan Petroleum is tumbling more than 6 percent after crude oil prices fell to a four-year low overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Showa Denko is gaining almost 10 percent, Tokai Carbon is rising almost 9 percent and Kao Corp. is higher by almost 8 percent.

On the flip side, IHI Corp. is losing more than 8 percent, while Sumitomo Realty & Development and JGC Holdings are lower by almost 5 percent each.

On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 1,109.845 billion yen in February. That beat forecasts for a surplus of 916.7 billion yen following the 1,312.6 billion yen deficit in January.

Exports were down 1.0 percent on year, exceeding expectations for a drop of 4.2 percent after sliding 2.6 percent in the previous month. Imports tumbled an annual 14.0 percent versus forecasts for a drop of 14.1 percent following the 3.6 percent decline a month earlier.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks rallied on Tuesday in volatile trading, partly due to bargain hunting. Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to President Donald Trump's pledge to support industries that have been hit particularly hard by the outbreak, such as airlines. Subsequent reports indicated the Trump administration is considering a fiscal stimulus package that could exceed $1 trillion.

The Dow soared 1,048.86 points or 5.2 percent to 21,237.38, the Nasdaq skyrocketed 430.19 points or 6.2 percent to 7,334.78 and the S&P 500 spiked 143.06 points or 6 percent to 2,529.19.

The major European markets also saw substantial volatility before closing sharply higher on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index surged up by 2.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both soared by 2.8 percent.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Tuesday, extending recent losses, and settled at a fresh four-year low, amid concerns about outlook for energy demand. WTI crude for April fell $1.75 or about 6.1 percent to $26.95 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2016.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.