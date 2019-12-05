Japanese Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Friday following the modest gains overnight on Wall Street ahead of the release of the U.S. Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report later today. Investors turned cautious after a report by the Wall Street Journal indicated that the U.S. and China are at odds over the size of Chinese agricultural purchases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 91.51 points or 0.39 percent to 23,391.60, after touching a high of 23,412.48 earlier. Japanese shares rose notably on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is rising 0.2 percent and Fast Retailing is edging up 0.1 percent.

The major exporters are higher despite a stronger yen. Panasonic is advancing almost 1 percent, Canon is rising 0.6 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.4 percent and Sony is edging up 0.1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is higher by almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is advancing more than 1 percent. Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is adding 0.6 percent, while Toyota Motor is down 0.2 percent.

In the oil sector, Inpex is declining 0.2 percent and Japan Petroleum is edging down 0.1 percent after crude oil prices ended flat overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Eisai Co. is higher by more than 5 percent, Kobe Steel is rising more than 3 percent and Taisei Corp. is higher by 3 percent.

On the flip side, Nippon Suisan Kaisha and Takeda Pharmaceutical are lower by more than 1 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday in choppy trading as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday. News that House Democrats are moving forward with drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump also contributed to the choppy trading along with a Wall Street Journal report indicating the U.S. and China are at odds over the size of Chinese agricultural purchases.

The Dow inched up 28.01 points or 0.1 percent to 27,677.79, the Nasdaq crept up 4.03 points or 0.1 percent to 8,570.70 and the S&P 500 rose 4.67 points or 0.2 percent to 3,117.43.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both fell by 0.7 percent.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled flat on Thursday as traders awaited the outcome of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC meet in Vienna. WTI crude for January ended at $58.43 a barrel, unchanged from the previous close.

