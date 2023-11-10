News & Insights

US Markets

Japanese investors slow investments in overseas bonds and equities in Oct

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

November 10, 2023 — 01:52 am EST

Written by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japanese investments in foreign bonds and equities slowed in October, influenced by higher U.S. bond yields and a depreciating yen, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed.

According to the data, domestic investors accumulated a net 1.12 trillion yen ($7.40 billion) worth of overseas bonds last month in a third straight month of net buying. But the amount was much lesser than the 3.33 trillion yen invested in September.

They also poured 736.6 billion yen into foreign equities, much lesser than about 1.17 trillion yen they put in the previous month.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR touched a 16-year peak of 5.021% in October, though it has retreated by about 25 basis points since the start of November.

Japanese banks poured a net 609.2 billion yen into long-term overseas bonds last month after about 4.76 trillion yen worth of net buying a month ago. Meanwhile, trust accounts and insurers pulled out a net 210.8 billion yen and 270.6 billion yen, respectively.

Year-to-date data indicated that Japanese investors were net purchasers of U.S. bonds, buying about 18.81 trillion yen worth by September, while they emerged as net sellers of European debt, offloading 1.25 trillion yen.

($1 = 151.3700 yen)

Japanese investments in overseas assets (monthly) https://tmsnrt.rs/41cPIPX

Japanese investments in U.S. and European assets (monthly) https://tmsnrt.rs/3ZXC1n7

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((patturaja.muruga@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.