Japanese investors slow foreign bond buys in February

March 8 (Reuters) - Japanese investors reduced their purchases of foreign bonds in February amid falling U.S. bond prices and expectations of delayed rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

According to data from Japan's Ministry of Finance, domestic investors acquired 1.81 trillion yen ($14.3 billion) in overseas bonds on a net basis, a decrease from the 2.69 trillion yen bought in January. Their investments in foreign equities also diminished to about 245.2 billion yen, compared with 733.7 billion yen a month earlier.

The purchase of long-term foreign bonds by Japanese banks slowed significantly to 439 billion yen in February, down from 1.3 trillion yen in January. Trust accounts, on the other hand, increased their investments, pouring approximately 1.02 trillion yen into these debt instruments, up from 350.6 billion yen the previous month.

Insurance companies, meanwhile, sold 306.6 billion yen in long-tenure overseas bonds, marking their largest net disposal in three months.

Bank of Japan data also showed that in January, Japanese investors made their most significant monthly net purchase of U.S. bonds since September 2023, buying 3.28 trillion yen. They invested 17.92 billion yen in European debt, while offloading 13.42 billion yen of British securities.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

