News & Insights

US Markets

Japanese investors slow foreign bond buys in February

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

March 08, 2024 — 02:05 am EST

Written by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy for Reuters ->

March 8 (Reuters) - Japanese investors reduced their purchases of foreign bonds in February amid falling U.S. bond prices and expectations of delayed rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

According to data from Japan's Ministry of Finance, domestic investors acquired 1.81 trillion yen ($14.3 billion) in overseas bonds on a net basis, a decrease from the 2.69 trillion yen bought in January. Their investments in foreign equities also diminished to about 245.2 billion yen, compared with 733.7 billion yen a month earlier.

The purchase of long-term foreign bonds by Japanese banks slowed significantly to 439 billion yen in February, down from 1.3 trillion yen in January. Trust accounts, on the other hand, increased their investments, pouring approximately 1.02 trillion yen into these debt instruments, up from 350.6 billion yen the previous month.

Insurance companies, meanwhile, sold 306.6 billion yen in long-tenure overseas bonds, marking their largest net disposal in three months.

Bank of Japan data also showed that in January, Japanese investors made their most significant monthly net purchase of U.S. bonds since September 2023, buying 3.28 trillion yen. They invested 17.92 billion yen in European debt, while offloading 13.42 billion yen of British securities.

Japanese investments in overseas assets (monthly) https://tmsnrt.rs/41cPIPX

Japanese investments in U.S. and European assets (monthly) https://tmsnrt.rs/3ZXC1n7

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((patturaja.muruga@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.