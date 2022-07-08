Japanese investors sell record amount of foreign debt in June

July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese investors sold a record amount of foreign debt in June, when overseas bond yields dropped due to fears of an economic slowdown this year.

According to data from Japan's Ministry of Finance, Japanese investors sold a net 4.71 trillion yen ($34.72 billion) worth of overseas bonds in June, the biggest ever.

"Weekly data show that sales picked up particularly in late June, when the downtrend in overseas yields was gaining strength," Barclays said in a note.

However, domestic investors were net buyers of foreign equities, as stock markets recovered in the later part of the month.

They bought 1,186 billion yen in overseas equities last month, the highest in 2022.

In May, domestic investors sold 500.3 billion yen worth of U.S. bonds and 470.3 billion yen worth of Euro bonds, data from the Bank of Japan showed.

($1 = 135.6500 yen)

Japanese investments in overseas assetshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3IlbtoK

Japanese investments in US and European assetshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3c1wHvO

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

