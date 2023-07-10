News & Insights

Japanese investors net buyers of foreign bonds for second straight month

July 10, 2023 — 05:47 am EDT

July 10 (Reuters) - Japanese investors reported a second consecutive month of net buying in foreign bonds during June, drawn by higher U.S. bond yields amid lower returns in domestic fixed-income markets.

Finance ministry data showed a net purchase of 2.2 trillion yen ($15.58 billion) worth of overseas bonds, following approximately 3.38 trillion yen of net buying in the previous month.

Within the bond market, Japanese investors acquired long-term papers amounting to 2.39 trillion yen, while divesting short-term bonds worth 177.7 billion yen.

Japanese banks bought 1.75 trillion yen worth of long-term bonds on a net basis, while insurance companies continued their streak as net sellers, with net withdrawals totaling 52.3 billion yen for the second consecutive month.

Additionally, Japanese investors bought approximately 45.9 billion yen worth of foreign equities in June, compared with net selling of about 1.08 trillion yen in May.

The data further highlighted Japanese investors' growing affinity for U.S. bonds, with a net inflow of 11.78 trillion yen as of May, while their investments in European bonds stood at 172 billion yen.

($1 = 142.4500 yen)

