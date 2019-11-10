Japanese investors bought Spanish bonds, sold Italian debt in Sept - MOF data

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japanese investors were net buyers of Spanish bonds in September but sold Italian debt on a net basis during that month, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.

They purchased a net 235 billion yen ($2.15 billion) of Spanish bonds, while selling a net 127.7 billion yen of Italian paper during the month, the data showed.

($1 = 109.2100 yen)

(Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.