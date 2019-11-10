Japanese investors bought Spanish bonds, sold Italian debt in Sept - MOF data

US Markets

Japanese investors were net buyers of Spanish bonds in September but sold Italian debt on a net basis during that month, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.

They purchased a net 235 billion yen ($2.15 billion) of Spanish bonds, while selling a net 127.7 billion yen of Italian paper during the month, the data showed.

($1 = 109.2100 yen)

