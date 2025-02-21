News & Insights

HMC

Japanese Group Reportedly Plans To Seek Tesla's Investment In Nissan

February 21, 2025 — 08:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - A Japanese group is planning to seek Tesla's (TSLA) help in investing in Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NSANF.PK) following its deal with Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) did not work out, according to several media reports.

The high-level group includes Tesla board member Hiro Mizuno, former prime minister Yoshihide Suga, and his former aide Hiroto Izumi, who have drawn a plan to approach Tesla, as per the Financial Times.

The group believes that Tesla would back their plan and become a strategic investor in Nissan.

However, Reuters noted that Mizumo denied any involvement in what was reported in the Financial Times article. He also raised doubts about whether Elon Musk-owned company might be interested in Nissan factories in the U.S.

Thursday, Nissan's stock closed at $5.57, down 1.76 percent on the OTC Markets.

