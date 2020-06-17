Japanese government to offer brighter view on economy in June report -Nikkei newspaper

Government nod to early bright signs in consumption, sentiment

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japan's government will revise upward its economic assessment in June for the first time in over two years as damage from the novel coronavirus pandemic eases, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The move would reflect the government's view that consumption and business sentiment are bottoming out, after its decision in late May to lift lockdown measures, the paper said.

With the outlook on exports and the job market uncertain, the government will stick to its view that Japan's economy remains in a "severe state," the paper said without citing sources.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in April requesting businesses to close and citizens to stay home, which slashed consumption and corporate profits.

The government is expected to release its June monthly report on Friday. An upward revision would be the first since January 2018.

Retailers are re-opening after Abe lifted the emergency measures on May 25, offering hope the world's third-largest economy may have weathered the worst of the pandemic pain.

Japan's service-sector sentiment improved in May for the first time in four months.

