US Markets
PFE

Japanese government committee approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine - NHK

Contributor
Elaine Lies Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

A Japanese government health panel has approved Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for use, NHK national television reported on Friday, the first such approval in Japan.

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A Japanese government health panel has approved Pfizer Inc's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine for use, NHK national television reported on Friday, the first such approval in Japan.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said vaccinations would begin from the middle of next week, starting with some 10,000 health workers. The government hopes to secure enough supplies for the whole populace by mid-year.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; ; editing by John Stonestreet)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters