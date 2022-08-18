Japanese government bond yields rise after UK inflation spike

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose slightly on Thursday as traders weighed high inflation data out of Britain overnight.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.19%. Five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC also rose 1 basis point to -0.010%.

Britain reported consumer price inflation rose to 10.1% in July, hitting double digits after more than 40 years, sending two-year bond yields GB2YT=RR to their highest since 2008.

"The rise in yields in Europe in response to Britain's CPI data preceded a yen bond sell-off too, but the cost of living increases weren't that surprising," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

"We don't think this is something that will strongly affect the direction of the market."

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis point to 0.77%.

The 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.06%, and the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 1.175%.

The two-year JGB JP2YTN=JBTC was untraded, with the yield remaining at -0.095%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.17 point to 150.31.

(Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

