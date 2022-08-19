Japanese government bond yields flat after higher CPI data

Japanese government bond yields were largely static on Friday as traders saw little reason to expect any change in the Bank of Japan's ultra-easy monetary policy despite new data showing the highest year-on-year rise in inflation in more than seven years.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.195%, and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC stayed at 0.000% after reaching that level overnight.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC went untraded.

Earlier in the day, government data showed Japan's core consumer price index rose 2.4% year on year, the highest rise since December 2014 and the fourth consecutive month above the BOJ's 2% target.

"As long as the BOJ doesn't change its position that the current inflation is temporary, we don't expect any change in monetary policy in the short term," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

"This is probably not going to be a factor that moves the market."

The BOJ is one of the only central banks worldwide not to hike interest rates this year to tackle rising inflation.

The 10-year yield is down 7 basis points from the six-year high of 0.265% reached ahead of the bank's meeting in June, though this week it has risen somewhat from last week's five-month low of 0.160%.

There was some movement in longer-term bond contracts on Friday. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.760%, and the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 1.075%.

The 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC went untraded.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.04 point to 150.24.

