Japanese former prime minister Abe has died -NHK

Repeats to attach to alert

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.

Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant.

(Reporting by Tokyo Bureau; Editing by David Dolan and Mark Heinrich)

((david.dolan@tr.com; +81 3 6441 1526; Reuters Messaging: david.dolan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.