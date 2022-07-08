Japanese former prime minister Abe has died -NHK

Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.

Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant.

