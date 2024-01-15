News & Insights

Japanese firms expect China's 2024 economic prospects to remain grim

REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

January 15, 2024 — 12:55 am EST

Written by Yew Lun Tian for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japanese firms in China expect economic prospects in the world's second-largest economy to remain grim this year, according to a report from the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China released on Monday.

About three-quarters of the 1,700 respondents in a survey said they expected the Chinese economy to worsen or to remain the same.

China is Japan's largest trading partner, and one of the biggest investment destinations for Japanese companies.

Uncertainty about China's economic prospects and pessimism about weak demand were cited as top reasons why 48% of the companies surveyed said they did not invest in China or reduced their investment in 2023 compared to a year earlier.

The companies also said they were concerned how Chinese laws on espionage and cross-border data flows would play out.

A month before China amended the anti-espionage law last April and broadened its definition of spying, it had detained a Japanese businessman suspected of spying.

Despite the poor prospects and difficult operating environment, half of the companies surveyed still thought China was the most important market globally or among the top three most important in 2024.

Improvements in the Chinese business environment the companies hoped to see included fewer visa restrictions for Japanese citizens and lower labour costs, according to the report.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((LunTian.Yew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
China's exports rise, but deflation persists as economy enters 2024 on shaky footing -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.