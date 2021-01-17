Japanese firms call on govt to raise 2030 renewable energy goal to 40-50%

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A group of Japanese companies, including Toshiba Corp 6502.T, Sony Corp 6758.T and Nissan Motor Co Ltd 7201.T, called on the government to raise its 2030 renewable energy goal to account for 40-50% of its electricity mix, from the current 22-24%.

The proposal was endorsed by 92 Japanese companies that are part of the Japan Climate Initiative (JCI), a network to promote climate actions, and come from a wide range of industries such as electronics, automobiles, airlines, retail, food, chemical and insurance, the JCI said on Monday in a statement.

Higher use of renewable energy is needed to help achieve the 2050 targets of becoming carbon neutral by Japan and more than 120 countries, while the more ambitious target for green energy is needed for Japan to be a leader in global efforts to accelerate decarbonisation, the JCI said.

Japan's current 2030 target falls far behind European countries - Spain's 74%, Germany's 65% and Italy's 55%, the JCI said.

Japan, where renewable energy accounted for 18% in the country's power mix in the year ended March 2020, is in the process to review its energy policy.

The JCI plans to send the latest proposal to the government and increase communications with the government to help realise the proposed target.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

