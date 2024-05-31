Japanese Exchange DMM Bitcoin Hacked for Over $300 Million in BTC

Today, large Japanese cryptocurrency exchange DMM Bitcoin reported a significant security breach resulting in the loss of 4,502.9 BTC, currently valued at over $300 million. The incident occurred at approximately 1:26 p.m. and involved unauthorized access to the exchange's wallet.

In an official statement, DMM Bitcoin said that measures have been taken to prevent further unauthorized access by imposing restrictions on certain services in attempt to enhance security. These restrictions include suspending new account openings, processing cryptocurrency withdrawals, and accepting new buying orders for spot trading. However, existing limit orders and withdrawals of Japanese Yen may experience delays.

DMM Bitcoin said that it is committed to fully guaranteeing all customer Bitcoin deposits. "Please rest assured that all of your Bitcoin (BTC) deposits will be fully guaranteed as we will procure the equivalent amount of BTC that was leaked with support from our group companies," the announcement stated.

The exchange says they "deeply apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers," and is actively investigating the details of the breach. DMM Bitcoin says it will provide updates as more information becomes available.

For further inquiries and affected customers are encouraged to visit the DMM Bitcoin customer support page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.