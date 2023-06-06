Japanese ETF Shines as Country's Stocks Are Embraced by Investors Again

Amid widespread optimism among investors about Japan and Japanese stocks, sentiment towards the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (US:EWJ), an ETF, is quite positive, according to data provided by fintel.io. The ETF, which has net assets of nearly $11 billion and is operated by the large U.S. investment manager BlackRock (US: BLK), is one of Wall Street's most widely owned ETFs specializing in Japanese stocks.

Also noteworthy is that the buyers of EWJ's options appear to be very bullish about the ETF's outlook, according to fintel.io.

Positive Sentiment and Bullish Options Trading

The sentiment of financial institutions towards EWJ stock is an elevated 79.67 on fintel.io's proprietary model. As a result, the ETF ranks 3,351st out of 37554 on the metric, which is called the "Ownership Accumulation Score." The model measures the extent to which major funds are accumulating the shares.

As far as options are concerned, the overall put/call ratios on June 5, June 2, June 1, and May 31 were all either 0.3 or 0.31. That means that roughly 70% of the options on EWJ that have been bought are bullish call options, while only 30% are bearish put options.

Moreover, as of June 6, the put/call ratios for options that expire on June 16 and July 21 are 0.07 and 0.04. That means that over 90% of the options that expire on those days are bullish call options.

Investors' Optimism About Japan

Japan's key stock index, the Nikkei 225, in May reached its highest level since 1990, when the Japanese economy was roaring. As of June 6, the index had jumped nearly 25% in 2023. Meanwhile, the EWJ soared 29% between last Sept. 30 and June 6.

The celebrated American investor, Warren Buffett, in April reported that "he owned more stocks in Japan than in any other country besides the U.S.," Investor's Business Daily noted. In 2020, Buffett bought shares in Japan's five biggest investment banks, and he recently increased his stakes in those names to 7.4%, versus his original stakes of just over 5%.

Among the positive catalysts for Japanese stocks have been an increase in inflation in the country, which had been for decades been plagued by extremely low and at times negative inflation.

That has changed in recent years, and inflation in the country is now trending around 3%-4%. Meanwhile, the weakening of Japan's currency is helping the country's large export sector, and its interest rates are staying low. Moreover, Buffett's statement has drawn investors' attention to the country's stocks.

The Top Five Components of the ETF

The two top components of the EWJ ETF are very well-known companies -- Toyota (US:TM) and Sony (US:SNE). Ranking third is Keyence, which manufactures and markets "automatic controlling equipment, measuring instrument, information equipment and other electronic application equipment. The fifth largest holding is a global bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Japan:8306).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.