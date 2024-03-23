News & Insights

Japanese emperor, empress may visit Britain in June -media

March 23, 2024 — 07:11 pm EDT

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Arrangements are being made for Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, to visit Britain as state guests for about a week in late June, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Sunday without citing sources.

Besides attending a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace and luncheon with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Naruhito and Masako may visit Oxford University, where both of them studied before their 1993 marriage, the newspaper said.

They last visited Britain in 2022 to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral. Officials at Japan's Imperial Household Agency were not immediately available for comment.

