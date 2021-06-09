Japanese electronics retailer Yamada to fully acquire furniture shop Otsuka Kagu

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics retailer Yamada Holdings 9831.T will take full ownership of home furnishing store Otsuka Kagu 8186.T through a share swap, the companies said on Thursday.

Yamada, which already held a majority stake in Otsuka Kagu, will delist shares in the company on Aug. 30, they said.

Otsuka Kagu has struggled to compete with cheaper rivals, and to overcome a boardroom feud involving the company's founder and his daughter.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

