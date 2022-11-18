Japanese electric motor maker Nidec to invest $715 mln in new Mexican plant

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp 6594.T is planning to invest around $715 million to build a plant in Mexico to make electric car motors, its chief executive said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Friday.

Construction is expected to begin during or after the next business year starting in April, the newspaper said.

CEO Shigenobu Nagamori told the newspaper the company's focus was on manufacturing products for local sale.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Jan Harvey)

