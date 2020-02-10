Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten raided by anti-monopoly officials

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japanese antitrust officials raided the offices of e-commerce company Rakuten Inc 4755.T on Monday after complaints from online merchants about the company's free shipping policies, prompting its shares to briefly fall by as much as 3%.

A Rakuten spokeswoman confirmed the raid and said the company was cooperating with the investigation.

Companies selling their products on Rakuten have complained that the e-commerce giant was abusing its dominant position and putting pressure on them to shoulder shipping costs.

Rakuten plans to make shipping free for orders above 3,980 yen ($36.26) starting March 18, in an effort to compete with rivals such as Amazon.com AMZN.O.

The company's shares were down 1.4% at 862 yen.

($1 = 109.7700 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.