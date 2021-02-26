Japanese drugstores MatsumotoKiyoshi and CocoKara agree to full merger

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Japanese drugstore firms MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings 3088.T and Cocokara Fine Inc 3098.T said on Friday they agreed to merge, after forming a partial alliance last year.

MatsumotoKiyoshi had bought 20% of Cocokara Fine for roughly $350 million last year, aiming for greater scale to cope with fierce price competition and rising labour costs.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

