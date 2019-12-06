Japanese domestic market digests huge supply

TOKYO, Dec 6 (IFR) - The Japanese domestic market had one of its busiest days of the year on Friday, with an avalanche of supply that moved past ¥1trn (US$9.2bn) from more than 40 issuers.

Just three issuers raised nearly half of that amount through hybrid bond issuance, as riskier products are in demand among Japanese investors in the current low interest rate environment.

Total issuance hit ¥1.051trn as 42 corporates, agencies and municipal governments flocked to the domestic market. Most of the deals were small at about ¥10bn to ¥30bn each, while the three issuers raised ¥430bn from the hybrid bonds.

Sumitomo Chemical printed ¥100bn of a 60-year non-call five and ¥150bn of a 60-year non-call 10. Osaka Gas raised ¥100bn, evenly split between a 60-year non-call seven and a 60-year non-call 10. Japanese retailer Aeon sold ¥55bn of a 30-year non-call 10 and ¥25bn of a 35-year non-call 15.

Hybrid bonds are popular this year as they offer higher yields than traditional straight bonds, a big draw in a market where yields on JGBs are negative up to the 10-year sector.

However, the surge in hybrid bonds has left some investors worried. "I feel a bit uneasy because I don't think many investors do a thorough analysis on each of those credits before they buy, though I do understand they have nothing else to buy in the yen market," a credit investment manager at a Japanese life insurer said.

None of the bonds that priced on Friday had negative yields, which shows that no yen bond issuers except for the Japanese government are benefiting from the Bank of Japan's extraordinary monetary easing. "As long as zero is the floor in the yen bond market, no one can raise at better rates even if the BoJ further eases," said the manager at the life insurer, who is hoping that the central bank will let yen rates go higher.

